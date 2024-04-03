BBC confirms A Kind of Spark season 2 release date with first look

The BBC has released a first-look trailer for season two of A Kind of Spark, as well as confirming its release date.

The award-winning series, based on the best-selling book of the same name by neurodivergent author Elle McNicoll, will return for its second outing on BBC iPlayer on April 26 as part of World Autism Month. It will then air on CBBC on April 29.

The first season arrived last year, following autistic teenager Addie (Lola Blue) as she tried to get a memorial for women tried as witches in her town, all while uncovering deeper layers to the story.

Season two is set to take place in the summer directly after the events of season one, when "a face from the past and a mysterious bookshop bring new challenges for Addie and her loved ones".

It's also been confirmed that key themes for season two of A Kind of Spark include "growing up through an autistic lens, learning there's more than one way to be, and how to handle internal and external pressure".

A first-look photo for the upcoming season shows Addie and her classmates sitting together at school, presumedly just before they break up for the summer holidays.

Georgia De Gidlow (Keedie) and Caitlin Hamilton (Nina) will also return for season two, while Ella Maisy Purvis has joined the cast as new character Bonnie.

"I'm so thrilled that we are back for season two of A Kind of Spark. The response from audiences has been just incredible and I am proud that our show will continue to show a nuanced and empathetic portrayal of autistic people," McNicoll, who is also one of the show's lead writers, said.

"Autism is not a binary, it is a vast spectrum, and I'm proud to write for a show that champions this."

A Kind of Spark season 2 will be available on BBC iPlayer from April 26, and premieres on CBBC on April 29.

