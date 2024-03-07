BBC acquires Edinburgh-set detective drama fronted by Outlander star

The BBC has acquired a new detective drama series with Outlander's Richard Rankin.

The actor will be leading the Edinburgh-based Rebus, taking the title role in the series based on the detective novels by Sir Ian Rankin (who is not related to the actor).

In this new Rebus adaptation, Detective John Rebus sees his loyalties divided between his police work and his family when his brother Michael (The Ipcress File's Brian Ferguson) turns to a life of crime.

Sir Ian Rankin fans will enjoy all the hallmarks of his Scottish crime stories as Rebus faces the decision to fulfill his lawful duty or let his brother get away with his schemes.

"I'm thrilled that Rebus is coming to the BBC. A great cast and a compelling story – I really can't wait for viewers to see it," the author said.

BBC

Richard Rankin added: "I am thrilled that Rebus will premiere on the BBC. It's been an honour taking on the role of Ian Rankin's renowned John Rebus. A character enjoyed by so many in such a fresh and original adaptation."

The series will be adapted for the screen by Six Four's Gregory Burke. It also features Lucie Shorthouse (Bulletproof) as Rebus's partner, DC Siobhan Clarke; Neshla Caplan (The Rig) as Michael's wife, Chrissie; and Torchwood's Amy Manson as John's ex-wife, Rhona.

"It has been a huge privilege to work on a new show with Ian Rankin's iconic character at its centre, and I couldn't be more delighted that it is to be broadcast on the BBC," Burke said.

A previous TV series based on the Inspector Rebus books originally aired on ITV between 2000 and 2007, starring John Hannah and later Ken Stott in the title role.

"We're so pleased that this exciting new incarnation of Ian Rankin's iconic character will be airing on the BBC. Viewers can expect compelling storylines, complex characters and an enjoyable mix of action, wit and humour," BBC executive Sue Deeks said.

The six-part Rebus will premiere this spring on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer. It will also air on BBC Scotland.

