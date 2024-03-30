BBB warns of scammers targeting student loan borrowers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Scams targeting those who have student loans to repay are constantly being reported to Better Business Bureau officials.

Last fall – student loan payments resumed for borrowers – following a pause due to the COVID pandemic.

With the topic of student loan payments and potential forgiveness of loans being discussed – it’s created a lot of confusion for many.

Confusion – according to BBB officials – is the fuel for scammers to thrive.

Consumers report being contacted by individuals via phone or e-mail – saying they can assist them with their payments.

That’s when the consumer’s money and personal information is turned over – only to never hear back from the individual again.

Officials say if you’re contacted by someone you’re not familiar with wanting to help you – do not communicate with them.

“To get relief with your student loan, you really need to contact your servicer. So, be wary of any other organization that claims to be affiliated with the government or your student loan servicing company. Contact them directly. They’ll have the resources to help you work through any kind of forbearance or repayment plan,” said Pamela Hernandez, Better Business Bureau Springfield Regional Director.

The BBB encourages you to get more familiar with the terms of your student loan and the relief program you will be enrolling in – prior to making a final decision.

For more tips on avoiding student loan scams, visit the BBB website, here.

