BBB warns against phony Springfield shipping container business Direct Sea Box

The Better Business Bureau is advising customers to use caution if doing business with Direct Sea Box, an online shipping container sales business, which claims to be located at Springfield Underground.

According to BBB, a California man reported losing almost $4,000 in a transaction with Direct Sea Box. Similar incidents have also been reported to BBB Scam Tracker this year. Typical reported losses were in the thousands of dollars.

"BBB is receiving a lot of reports from people losing money in storage container transactions," said Pamela Hernandex, BBB Springfield regional director. "If you're in the market for a storage container, you really have to do your research so that you don't lose any of your hard-earned money."

Direct Sea Box claims to be located at 3551 E. Turner St. in Springfield: the location of the Springfield Underground warehouse. BBB spoke with security at Springfield Underground, who said there is not a business by the name of "Direct Sea Box" operating there.

A man from Grass Valley, California, filed a complaint with BBB about a transaction he had with Direct Sea Box in April 2024. He said he was searching online for a container to use as an office space. He paid $3,879 for a 20-foot modified shipping container, which never arrived. He could not get in touch with anyone from Direct Sea Box after the sale.

According to the BBB, web registration documents show that the Direct Sea Box website was registered on April 13, 2024. Neither BBB nor the News-Leader could find the business listed with the Missouri Secretary of State.

Attempts by BBB investigators to contact Direct Sea Box were unsuccessful. When the News-Leader called the number listed on the business' website, the number was disconnected.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: BBB warns against Direct Sea Box, phony Springfield business