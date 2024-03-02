BBB says singles are targeted for ‘romance scams’ online

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says some people who are looking for love are finding anything but! The BBB says “romance scams” break hearts and empty bank accounts.

What is a romance scam? Its when you meet someone online via a dating app, social media, or email, you get close, and eventually they try too get you to send them money.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says scammers usually try to get the trust of their victims by adopting a fake online identity and the “illusion of a romantic or close relationship.”

“They look good and they have a great job and all of a sudden they start asking you for money,” said Lindsay George with the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama.

George warns of falling too hard for someone you’ve never met in person.

“At that point, you want to stop right there and say, ‘hmm, why are they asking me for money? we’ve never even met in person,” George said.

The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama says people of all ages can fall for it.

“Most people are looking for love no matter the age, but it’s just important that you protect your heart along with your wallet,” George said.

George said scammers can get crafty when concocting stories to try to convince you why they need you to send money.

“They may say that they have some type of issues at home,” George said. “Health issues or someone has just died in their family, any type of issue that may play on their emotions, they usually use those tactics.”

The BBB’s most recent “Scam Tracker Risk Report” says romance scams are on the rise, and so is the amount of money you could lose.

In 2021, the BBB reported the median amount of money victims lost was $900. However, that figure jumped to $1,400 in 2022. The BBB said it’s report for 2023 should be released soon.

The Better Business Bureau says scammers usually try to get people to send money via gift cards or wire transfer. They may also ask you for your banking or credit card information, and the BBB says to never share this information!

“Those are all red flags that it could be a scam,” George said.

You can report a scam to the BBB via their Scam Tracker. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also has a comprehensive list of resources posted online.

