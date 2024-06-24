BBB offers advice to protect seniors from scams

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s ‘Alzheimer’s Awareness Month’, and the Better Business Bureau is shedding some light on how you can prevent scams for older adults.

According to the BBB, adults who have Alzheimer’s disease and dementia can be more susceptible to scams.

The organization also says if someone has a condition that causes memory impairment or impaired cognition, it can make it harder to be aware of those scams.

Older adults are actually at an increased risk, but having Alzheimer’s can increase this too.

As for scam signs, the BBB recommends as a caregiver, to look out for more junk mail, spam calls, or if they’re in financial difficulty.

BBB regional director Pamela Hernandez says there is a way to try to prevent it from happening.

“Well you know certainly having conversation and maybe trying to do that ahead of time being proactive. If someone’s gotten involved being kind, being caring, we have resources,” said Pamela Hernandez, Better Business Bureau.

Hernandez also says when someone shows up for home improvement, in some ways this can also be a scam.

For more ways on how to prevent scams for older adults, visit the BBB website, here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.