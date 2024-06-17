BBB and Missouri AG probe complaints against CARDS Recycling

KSNF/KODE — Inconsistent trash pick up from one Arkansas-based trash company is impacting residents across the Four State area.

Residents told us it’s been several weeks and even months since they’ve seen a CARDS Recycling garbage truck come by.

These complaints have landed on the Missouri Attorney General’s desk, and are now under investigation with the AG’s Consumer Protection Division.

“This is a unique type of business to have this type of issue, recycling services isn’t a high-risk type of business is what we call them here,” said Cara Carlin, BBB Arkansas director of communications.

The Better Business Bureau in Arkansas says that after 109 complaints in the last 12 months, CARDS Recycling has an F rating with the agency.

“So what we’re seeing is a majority of the complaints center around billing, general service or customer service issues. The business has responded to some of the complaints on file and resolved some of the issues. So with that being said there is still some opportunity for the business to rebound if the issues are addressed but right now we are seeing an influx of complaints and customer reviews,” said Carlin.

CARDS Recycling customers also reached out to us complaining that their trash hasn’t been picked up for several days or weeks, and some even say months.

Along with the Missouri AG, the BBB also launched an investigation into the reported problems.

“Yes we are trying to get in contact with the company to find out what the issues are and again they are receiving complaints and responding to some,” said Carlin.

The complaints have not only come from the Four State area.

“We are also having an issue getting a full report on the business. I mean, as far as the locations that we have are three Arkansas locations, we know that they service other areas. So we’re not 100% sure. What we do know is what they have told us and what’s public info is that they are in the Dallas area, Oklahoma City, and Eastern. We have some reports, of course, out of Missouri, Kansas, and then we have central Arkansas, northwest Arkansas, and our River Valley region,” said Carlin.

The company released a statement to the BBB. But the trash troubles still continue for some customers.

“Yeah, and it goes back to that service issue. There’s something going on. There’s a breakdown with the service, you know, and we don’t we’re not 100% sure what that is,” said Carlin.

We reached out to CARDS Recycling several times but have not yet heard back.

The company recently issued a letter to some of its customers, stating the company must cancel services due to a lack of employees.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.