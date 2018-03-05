    BB8 was hands-down the best presenter at the 2018 Oscars

    Laura Vitto

    And the Oscar for Best Presenter goes to...the quiet but memorable BB8. 

    On Sunday, tiny robot BB8, the undisputed star (ha) of the Star Wars franchise, took the stage at the  2018 Oscars to present the awards for Best Animated Short Film and Best Animated Feature Film. 

    via GIPHY

    (Oh, and Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, and Kelly Marie Tran were there, too, but this moment isn't about them.)

    SEE ALSO: Here's the full Oscars 2018 winners list

    BB8 took the stage alongside his Star Wars cast mates where he stole the show with his signature bleeps and bloops. Naturally, he's emerged as Sunday night's fan fave.

    Oscars 2019 host, perhaps? We can dream.

    WATCH: Star Wars fans worldwide are attending lightsaber schools