BB8 was hands-down the best presenter at the 2018 Oscars

And the Oscar for Best Presenter goes to...the quiet but memorable BB8.

On Sunday, tiny robot BB8, the undisputed star (ha) of the Star Wars franchise, took the stage at the 2018 Oscars to present the awards for Best Animated Short Film and Best Animated Feature Film.

(Oh, and Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, and Kelly Marie Tran were there, too, but this moment isn't about them.)

BB8 took the stage alongside his Star Wars cast mates where he stole the show with his signature bleeps and bloops. Naturally, he's emerged as Sunday night's fan fave.

MARK HAMILL, OSCAR ISAAC, KELLY MARIE TRAN AND BB8!!!! pic.twitter.com/6zfWAhJKDP — Matt (@adoringajlee) March 5, 2018

BB8 WHO ARE YOU WEARING? BB8!? BB8! — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 5, 2018

If BB8 gives the Times Up speech I'll scream — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 5, 2018

I’m inside that frickin ball and I just crushed that tux joke. #bb8 #oscars — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) March 5, 2018

OSCAR PATTING BB8 RT IF YOU AGREE — luna (@poesdameron) March 5, 2018

🚨🚨🚨OSCAR ISAAC GAVE BB8 A TUMMY SCRATCH🚨🚨🚨 #oscars90 — Leigh Lahav (@leighlahav) March 5, 2018

I'd love to see BB8 fall down the stairs like Jennifer Lawrence. #Oscars — Derek Haas (@derekhaas) March 5, 2018

This was BB8 waiting for his cue stage right. So calm under the pressure #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lQcRoLx02f — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) March 5, 2018

Oscars 2019 host, perhaps? We can dream.