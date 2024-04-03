Bayville Clinic deemed structurally unsafe after driver crashes into building

BAYVILLE - A car drove into a physical therapy clinic Monday while trying to park, injuring an employee, police said.

At approximately 11:23 a.m. Monday, Berkeley Township Police responded to the area of 333 Route 9, NovaCare Rehabilitation, for a report of a motor vehicle crash, police said. There, officers saw a blue Volkswagen Atlas had driven into the building.

A preliminary investigation found that the car was in the process of parking into a designated handicapped parking spot, adjacent to the building, according to police. The driver told officers that while he was parking and repositioning the car, it accelerated unexpectedly.

NovaCare Rehabilitation located at 333 Atlantic City Boulevard has been declared unsafe for human occupancy after being struck by a vehicle. The facility is within Bayville Commons, a large shopping center. Bayville, NJ Wednesday, March 3, 2024

As a result, the driver - who police did not identify to the public - drove into the building and injured an employee, who later refused further medical attention, police said.

The driver and his wife were uninjured in the crash, according to police, but the vehicle sustained significant damage and was removed by Priced Right Towing.

The Bayville Fire Department Station 17 and the Berkeley Township building inspector responded to make the scene safe, Berkeley Police said. NovaCare Rehabilitation was deemed structurally unsafe for the time being and was boarded up.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Berkeley Township Traffic Safety Bureau.

