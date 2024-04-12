Bayou La Batre reports sanitary sewer overflow: MCHD

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Bayou La Batre’s utilities board reported a sanitary sewer overflow that occurred Wednesday, according to a release from the Mobile County Health Department.

The health department said the cause was a heavy rain event.

The sanitary sewer overflow occurred at a manhole near 12885 Padgett Switch Road.

OVERFLOW LOCATION:

Health officials said less than 1,000 gallons of wastewater reached Bayou La Batre.

Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Kevin Philip Michaels advised “area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.”

Residents should take precautions in Bayou La Batre regarding recreational purposes.

Seafood harvested in the area should be thoroughly cooked before eating, and people should wash their hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

