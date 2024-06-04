Bayern donate €1 million to flood disaster victims

President of FC Bayern Munich Herbert Hainer arrives at the "Sport Bild Award 2023" ceremony in the Fish Auction Halls. Christian Charisius/dpa

Bayern Munich have donated €1 million ($1.09 million) to the victims of the flood disaster in southern Germany, the Bundesliga said on Tuesday.

"The floods have caused great damage and terrible suffering. Especially in such exceptional situations, a special community spirit is needed, as many people on the ground are currently demonstrating. FC Bayern is keen to show solidarity and support those affected," president Herbert Hainer said.

The club intends to decide "on the exact use of the funds shortly."

"As a club, we stand for togetherness and humanity and are committed to helping those who are in need through no fault of their own. With the consequences of this natural disaster right on our doorstep, we have to stand together and we want to do everything we can to provide rapid assistance to those affected," CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said.

Heavy rains and flooding across the two German states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg caused disruption throughout the weekend and more rain was set to come, according to the weather service.

Four people have died, while thousands were evacuated over the past few days, and more were set to leave their homes as southern Germany was pounded by severe rainfall causing rivers to swell.

The Danube river is flooding. After heavy rainfall, many places in Bavaria are still flooded. Armin Weigel/dpa

Pumped water flows out of numerous hoses. After heavy rainfall, many places in Bavaria continue to be flooded. The water levels on the western tributaries of the Danube are slowly falling. Stefan Puchner/dpa

A road leads into the flooded area of the Donauried. After heavy rainfall, many places in Bavaria continue to be flooded. Stefan Puchner/dpa

An aerial view of parts of the landscape in the Taufach and Fetzachmoos area are flooded. Jason Tschepljakow/dpa