Bayern beats Dortmund on penalties to win German Supercup

Dortmund's Lukasz Piszczek, right, and Bayern's Robert Lewandowski vie for the ball during the Supercup soccer final between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the Signal-Iduna-Park in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 5 2017. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Sven Ulreich saved two penalties Saturday as Bayern Munich defeated Borussia Dortmund 5-4 in a shootout to win the season-opening German Supercup.

The game went straight to penalties after Bayern scored late in a goalmouth scramble to earn a 2-2 draw in regular time.

Christian Pulisic had fired Dortmund into an early lead but Robert Lewandowski equalized against his former club shortly afterward. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang thought he'd won it for the home side, only for Joshua Kimmich's shot to be deflected in via Lukasz Piszczek and Roman Buerki.

Kimmich missed his penalty kick, but Ulreich saved against Sebastian Rode and Marc Bartra for Bayern to win the minor trophy for the second straight year.

"It was a deserved victory," Ulreich said.

It was Bayern's fourth Supercup since the match between league and cup winners was revived in 2010, and it reduced the pressure on Bayern after some poor pre-season results.

Carlo Ancelotti's side lost 3-0 at home to Premier League team Liverpool on Tuesday and followed it with a 2-0 defeat to Serie A side Napoli on Wednesday.

Pulisic pounced on some loose control from Javi Martinez and then stayed calm to slot the ball past Ulreich for Dortmund's early lead in the 12th.

Sebastian Rudy, playing his first competitive game for Bayern after his summer transfer from Hoffenheim, played a brilliant ball over the top for Kimmich, who ran forward and ensured Lewandowski couldn't miss in the 18th.

Both Kimmich and Lewandowski looked to have been offside, but referee Felix Zwayer checked with his video assistant and the goal stood. No TV replays were available to confirm the decision.

Then it was all Bayern for the rest of the half.

Thomas Mueller drew a great save from Buerki after some fine play from Franck Ribery, then hit the post with a header. Corentin Tolisso — on his competitive debut after his Bundesliga record transfer from Lyon — went close with another.

Dortmund emerged stronger in the second half and Aubameyang scored with just under 20 minutes remaining to get the fans cheering again.

However, Bayern — as it did so often last season — scored late again and Ulreich proved the hero in the penalty shootout.