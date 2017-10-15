Bayer Leverkusen held 2-2 at home by Wolfsburg in Bundesliga

Leverkusen's Lars Bender, second left, shoots the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Wolfsburg twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, a result that helps neither team after disappointing starts to the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen took the lead through Lars Bender after the home side dominated the opening half hour.

The goal sparked a reaction from the visitors and Divock Origi duly equalized before the break.

Argentine striker Lucas Alario restored Leverkusen's lead with a cool finish to Wendell's cross after Kevin Volland played the Brazilian defender through.

But Leverkusen was to rue missing other chances when Jakub Blaszczykowski grabbed another equalizer for Wolfsburg.

It was Wolfsburg's fourth straight draw since Martin Schmidt took over as coach.

Both sides remained in the bottom half of the table.

Werder Bremen was seeking its first league win this season in the late game against visiting Borussia Moenchengladbach.