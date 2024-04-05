BayCare Health System announces a 2027 opening date for a new hospital in Parrish

The BayCare Health System plans to break ground in October on a new hospital in Parrish, eyeing a 2027 opening date.

The hospital will be located on the Robinson Gateway Property, about a mile north of the Moccasin Wallow Road intersection with Interstate 75. Robinson Gateway is owned by state Rep. Will Robinson and his family in Parrish through the MW Gateway Development LLC.

The $548 million hospital will feature 154 beds and will feature a 45,000-square-foot medical arts building. Plans are in place to expand to 207 beds as capacity needs grow. It will offer services that include general care, orthopedic and specialty surgery, urology, gastroenterology, cardiology, diagnostic and interventional imaging, emergency care, obstetrics and neonatology.

The facility will be the 17th BayCare hospital built in west-central Florida by the health care provider. Its primary footprint is in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Polk counties.

“At BayCare, our mission is to serve the community’s health and we are so excited to be deepening our commitment to the residents of Manatee County,” BayCare CEO Stephanie Conners said in a news release. “As West Central Florida continues to grow and thrive, we are committed to investing in our communities to bring high-quality and compassionate care closer to our communities.”

BayCare also operates a BayCare Medical Group physicians' office in Palmetto, about a mile away from the future hospital. BayCare also offers home health services and telehealth services to serve residents in the area.

"As Manatee County experiences rapid growth, it's imperative to prioritize smart, sustainable development strategies to ensure the well-being of this community,” BayCare Co-Chief Operating Officer Kimberly Guy said. “We recognize the importance of smart growth initiatives that not only accommodate the increasing population but also promote access to high-quality healthcare services.”

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: BayCare Health System to break ground on Parrish hospital this year