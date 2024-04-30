Bay State man missing in the White Mountains, car located in Carroll

Apr. 30—Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a Massachusetts man who has been missing for two weeks, after his car was found parked near a hiking trail in Carroll this past weekend.

In a news release, New Hampshire Fish and Game said William Neal Donovan, 65, of Cambridge, Mass., may have gone for a hike in the White Mountains but left no specific itinerary.

Investigators believe that Donovan, who lives alone, likely arrived in the area on April 16.

Officials said Donovan's vehicle was found late Sunday afternoon at the Crawford Path parking lot, prompting a search by conservation officers and members of a drone team of the trails and drainage areas around Mount Eisenhower and Mount Pierce and the connecting ridgeline. Deep snow in the higher elevations hampered their efforts.

Meanwhile, Cambridge police officers conducted a welfare check at Donovan's residence and found a handwritten note indicating his desire to possibly hike Mount Jefferson and Mount Adams, the news release said. "At this time there is little to no information known regarding Donovan's history, capabilities, gear or intention," Fish and Game said.

The news release said Donovan appears to be an avid hiker "but a search of his vehicle revealed several pieces of hiking gear that would have been beneficial if he was planning a hike in the White Mountains."

Search activities have been postponed for now, officials said. But they are asking the hiking community and anyone who knows Donovan or has information about his whereabouts to contact State Police Troop F at 603-846-3333 or email Fish and Game Lt. Mark Ober at: mark.w.oberjr@wildlife.nh.gov.