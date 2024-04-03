Bay Minette teen arrested in connection with Gulf Shores shooting

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department has arrested a teenager in connection with last week’s spring break shooting.

According to a Facebook post, GSPD detectives were issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Gregory D. Tate III of Bay Minette on April 2.

The post states that he is charged with first-degree assault for his alleged involvement in the shooting that wounded one teenager.

Tate is the second person taken into custody in connection with the incident.

According to police, Jaytwon Williams of Bay Minette “is charged in Gulf Shores with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct as a result of his attempts to gain entry into vehicles during the incident.” Williams has not been charged with the shooting.

Police say the arrest comes after a week of joint effort from the Gulf Shores Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office, and the Bay Minette Police Department.

The post states, “The Mayor, City Council, and the residents of Gulf Shores have empowered the police department to aggressively use all law enforcement resources at their disposal to identify, apprehend, and seek prosecution for persons who have no regard for the sanctity of life and through their callous actions create a risk injury or death to others within our city.”

