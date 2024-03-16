Bay Minette opens new justice center

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Bay Minette hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to announce the opening of the Bay Minette Justice Center.

Operators of Luke Bryan’s Nashville bar say missing student Riley Strain was only served ‘1 alcoholic drink’

The building is located at 403 D’Olive Street.

JUSTICE CENTER LOCATION:

The new justice center, located next to Bay Minette City Hall, will house the Bay Minette Police Department and Bay Minette Municipal Court. This facility will handle all police and municipal court activities.

The city purchased the property in 2021 and broke ground in September 2022.

Realtor group agrees to slash commissions in major $418M settlement

(Courtesy of the City of Bay Minette)

(Courtesy of the City of Bay Minette)

(Courtesy of the City of Bay Minette)

(Courtesy of the City of Bay Minette)

(Courtesy of the City of Bay Minette)

(Courtesy of the City of Bay Minette)

(Courtesy of the City of Bay Minette)

(Courtesy of the City of Bay Minette)

Bay Minette Mayor Robert A. ‘Bob’ Wills said the facility was designed and built by the people of Bay Minette

Adams Stewart Architects designed the building, and Stuart Contracting built it. The Baldwin County Communications and Information Systems Department helped set up the technology to manage the building.

Municipal court offices are on the first floor of the justice center and are open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except holidays.

The municipal courtroom can be accessed from the first-floor lobby. Heather Ford is the municipal court clerk. The Bay Minette Municipal Court can be reached at 251-580-2558.

Police department offices are located on the second floor and can be reached via elevator and staircase during business hours.

Possible murder-suicide under investigation in Pensacola

The third floor of the facility is a training center for law enforcement. There are also locker and bunk rooms for emergencies when staff need shelter.

Administrative office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except holidays.

Outside of office hours, those who need police assistance can enter the lobby to access the video and audio call box to speak with dispatchers.

Bay Minette residents can call 251-580-2559 to report any crime or police matter. This phone line is monitored 24 hours a day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.