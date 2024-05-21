Bay high school student faces possible criminal charges for bringing toy gun on campus

PANAMA CITY — A local high school student faces possible criminal charges for bringing a toy gun that shoots water pellets on campus.

In a Facebook Post on Monday, officials with Bay District Schools reminded parents that students cannot bring any toy guns to school, even if they are not considered dangerous.

"Please be reminded that students must not bring any toy weapons to school," the post reads. "If the item's name includes words like gun, pistol, BB, super soaker or anything similar, it is inappropriate for school and will lead to disciplinary consequences. Water guns are tons of fun at home, but (they) do not belong at school or on our buses."

The post was sparked by an incident Monday in which a high school student was caught with a SplatRBall gun, which officials noted shoots jelly-filled projectiles similar to a paintball gun.

The SplatRBall website, which sells toy guns of a variety of sizes and types, calls the projectiles "water beads." Near the top of the company website, a warning reads: "Do not take SplatRBall Blasters to any school or federal properties. Do not aim at or blast people or animals. Do not brandish or paint SplatRBall blasters to look like a firearm."

In an email on Tuesday morning, Sharon Michalik, spokesperson for the school district, said the student who brought the paint gun now "faces school-based consequences and possible criminal charges."

"We will not allow these items on campus under any circumstances," the post reads. "Thank you for your cooperation in ensuring the safety and well being of all our students."

