Bay County shark activity back to 'normal.' Beachgoers still told to be cautious

PANAMA CITY BEACH — The shark attacks along the coast seem to have subsided, but Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford says beachgoers still should be cautious.

According to Ford, the Bay County Sheriff's Office conducted multiple helicopter flyovers along the Gulf Coast this weekend to not only observe marine threats, but also to help leaders decide their next steps in preventing more local shark attacks.

This was in response to two shark attacks Friday in neighboring Walton County that injured two teenage girls and a 45-year-old woman. The woman lost the lower portion of her left arm. The attacks happened within a 4-mile stretch and were about 90 minutes apart.

"Our guys have been flying for years, and they fly the beach all the time, and so it is not unusual to see sharks out there," Ford said. "That's their home, and we do have that presence. The helicopter pilot reported back (on Friday) that he was seeing an unusual amount of shark activity, particularly to our western end (near Walton County)."

Ford also said that during additional flyovers on Saturday and Sunday, pilots observed the local shark population drop back down to what they described as about a "normal level."

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have said schooling bait fish near the shoreline might have contributed to the local spike in sharks and the attacks.

Following the attacks, Bay and Walton counties closed their beaches to swimmers on Friday. Bay then reopened its portion of the coast on Saturday, posting purple flags to indicate the presence of dangerous marine life.

As of Monday morning, purple flags still flew along Bay County beaches, and Ford said he plans for them to stay up this week to be "cautious."

"We do think the situation has calmed down," he said. "Regularly in public safety, we're faced with new challenges. ... This was a new one, but I think we made the appropriate evidence-based decisions at the right times."

