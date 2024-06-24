Bay County beaches at double red flags due to 'life-threatening' conditions: June 24, 2024

PANAMA CITY — Bay County beaches were at double red flags on Monday due to dangerous conditions. Double red means the water is closed to the public.

Bay County also is expected to experience severe heat over the next week, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. local time Monday.

The weather service says there is a high risk of rip currents through Tuesday night for Bay, Walton, Gulf, and Franklin County beaches. A special advisory was issued Sunday night.

According to the National Weather Service, beachgoers should take note of all beach flags and follow the orders of beach safety officials.

"While the weather is nice for beachgoers, dangerous rip currents will lurk just below the surface, despite surf of only around 2 feet," the advisory says. "Beachgoers should take note of all beach flags and follow the orders of beach safety officials. Double Red Flags mean that the water is closed to the public, due to numerous and life-threatening rip currents, but the beach remains open. Do not enter the water under Double Red Flags."

The high for today is expected to be 92 degrees, while the high for Tuesday will be 91 degrees with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Wednesday's forecast is expected to be similar, with the forecasted high being 90 degrees.

The heat index is expected to go up to 110, according to the National Weather Service. Anybody who works outdoors or is spending time outdoors should drink plenty of fluids and take necessary precautions to avoid heat exhaustion or stroke.

Last week, there were four Gulf drownings in Bay County, including three Friday night.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Double red flags for Bay County beaches and heat advisory: June 24, 2024