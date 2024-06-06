Bay County accepts $370k grant for Phase 2 of Magnolia Beach Drive multi-use path

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Local residents soon will have another area to safely walk and ride their bikes.

Bay County commissioners on Tuesday approved a more than $370,000 defense infrastructure grant from the Florida Department of Commerce to help fund the second phase of a multi-use path along Magnolia Beach Drive in the Panama City Beach area.

"Bay County has been working in that area for a number of years to establish a bicycle-pedestrian system," said Keith Bryant, chief infrastructure officer for Bay County. "Anytime we can keep bicycles and pedestrians out of the roadway, it's just safer."

According to Bryant, Phase 2 of the path is slated to run along Magnolia Beach Drive from about Bear Point Drive to Grandiflora Boulevard. It will connect with Phase 1, which spans from Bear Point Drive to Mystic Lane.

A future Phase 3 also is planned for the project. It will span from about Grandiflora Boulevard to Pelican Bay Drive.

Now that the county has approved the grant for Phase 2, it can shift to designing the segment. Bryant, who noted the design stage for such a project typically takes six to nine months, hopes for construction to begin toward the beginning of 2025.

It will then take approximately nine months to a year to complete.

"It benefits the citizens in that area ... not just leisure activities, but commuting to work," Bryant said of the path. "It's an increase in safety for that area. We've worked long and hard to get some bike-pedestrian (paths) in certain areas of the county where we knew they were needed."

He also said the county plans to start working to apply for a grant to help fund Phase 3.

In addition to the recent defense infrastructure grant, Bay County is contributing about $111,000 in matching funds for Phase 2. The money was provided by a surtax, or a half-cent sales tax in the area.

"Bay County has been very fortunate that it's able to match its surtax with grants like this and extend that surtax," Bryant said. "We've actually been able to do a lot of projects we traditionally wouldn't have been able to do, and (get) grants that we traditionally wouldn't have been able to obtain, (because of) the surtax."

