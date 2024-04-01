Bay City woman, 31, thought $1M Mega Millions prize was a scam

A Bay City woman won a $1-million Mega Millions prize last month by picking all five of the right numbers and when she went to claim it said she plans to buy a house, pay bills, and, after that, she'll put whatever is left into savings.

Anna Marquez, 31, told lottery officials she occasionally plays Mega Millions.

But, when she saw a "big amount pending" in her account, she thought something was wrong.

"Honestly, I thought it was scam at first because you just don’t think this type of thing will happen to you," she told lottery officials, which announced her win on Monday. "I checked my email and saw one from the Lottery with information on claiming a prize, so that’s when I knew it was real!"

Marquez, lottery officials said, recently went to the gaming headquarters to claim her prize.

She bought the winning numbers — 2-49-50-61-70 — online, which matched with the March 5 drawing.

"Home sweet home!" the state's announcement said after the win, adding that the prizes claimed by players last week alone, was $83,326,659 and Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday, with a ticket selling for $2.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Bay City woman thought $1M Mega Millions prize was a scam