Bay Area storm latest: Frost advisory extended as temps to hit 30s

(KRON) — In the last few days, Bay Area residents have experienced heavy rainfall and strong winds. The Sierra Nevada continues to get pummeled by a powerful blizzard as getting to and from the Bay Area to Lake Tahoe has been a challenge for many.

Downed trees, such as this one in Pleasanton, were a result of the inclement weather. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Frost Advisory, which will be in effect until Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to dip below 36 degrees, primarily in Sonoma and Napa counties.

Follow KRON4’s live blog for the latest updates:

Sunday, March 3

12:19 p.m. — Palisades Tahoe closed

Palisades Tahoe announced on X that due to intense weather conditions, all the lifts at Palisades Tahoe are closed on Sunday.

12:17 p.m. — CHP said Interstate 80 still closed due to heavy snow

CHP said just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday that Interstate 80 remains closed at Colfax and the Nevada State line due to heavy snow, and there’s still no estimated time of reopening the freeway.

Highway 50 has been reopened after a snowslide earlier Sunday closed the highway in both directions.

The National Weather Service said Sunday that a blizzard warning will remain in effect until midnight in Northern California areas above 6,500 feet.

A winter storm warning is in effect for areas above 3,000 feet, with another 1 to 2 feet of snow expected Sunday above 4,000 feet.

Mountain travel is highly discouraged, with whiteout conditions and near zero visibility at times. Expect road closures, chain controls and lengthy delays. People can also expect downed trees and power outages.

11:00 a.m. — Downed tree in Pleasanton

California Highway Patrol in Dublin posted on X for residents to avoid Foothill Road south of Castlewood Drive in Pleasanton.

CHP Dublin

On Friday, a downed tree injured four people in San Francisco.

10:51 a.m. — Snowslide cleared and Highway 50 is reopened

Caltrans said Highway 50 reopened at 8:52 a.m. Sunday after an earlier snowslide at Echo Summit.

The agency said traffic is moving slowly in both directions. Chain controls remain in place.

10:40 a.m. — Frost advisory extended

The NWS has extended the frost advisory for the North Bay until Monday morning for temperatures as low as 34 degrees.

10:21 a.m. — Crash blocking part of southbound Highway 17

CHP said at 9:40 a.m. Sunday a solo vehicle crash on southbound Highway 17, south of Summit Road, has blocked the far right lane. CHP said people should drive safe and expect delays.

