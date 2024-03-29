Bay Area runner works to build a safe environment for transgender runners
Cal Calamia, a transgender runner, endured an exhausting investigation to continue racing while using testosterone for his gender affirming care.
A $3 iOS app now records better-looking spatial videos than Apple’s native camera app. Spatialify, available on the App Store, lets iPhone 15 Pro owners record 3D videos for Apple’s Vision Pro in either 1080p at 60fps or 4K at 30fps — with HDR.
How does one stop a stolen oversized front loader that’s plowing down a Georgia highway to escape a police pursuit? With another front loader.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.
Up next: North Dakota, which will hold its Democratic primary on March 30.
Experts explain why women are more vulnerable to the effects of alcohol — but men need to "pay attention," too.
The women's NCAA tournament continues this week with the Sweet 16 games.
The Affordable Care Act was once a major political liability for Democrats, but today President Biden is campaigning on a promise to protect it.
2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 3WT trim costs $5,000 less than the 4WT and loses 57 miles of range, to 393 miles, but gets better towing and payload ratings.
Ahead of Opening Day, here's our ranking of the characters who will help determine how the 2024 season plays out.
Give the commissioner credit for being pliable and instituting new things. But is the league losing its identity?
US stocks reversed gains late in the trading day.
Artifact, the well-received AI-powered news app from Instagram's co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, may not be shutting down as planned. Systrom tells us that he and Krieger are continuing to keep Artifact alive for the time being and have not yet given up on a plan to maintain the app in the future -- news that will likely give fans of the news discovery app a bit of hope. "It takes a lot less to run it than we had imagined," Systrom confirmed to TechCrunch, adding that it's just himself and Krieger running Artifact right now.
One of the hardest things about being pregnant is learning what to eat for maximum digestive comfort and nutrition. Once the baby is born, the nutrition guessing game continues on which foods are ideal for postpartum and nursing. Chiyo wants to be that support system by offering nutrition advice and meals in the form of a meal delivery service to women from fertility through postpartum as part of its holistic approach to fertility care.
Microsoft is bringing more Copilot features to Teams. The AI will be able to pull insights and information from both the meeting chat and a call transcript to give you a better sense of what your collaborators discussed.
As stocks rally to record highs, Wall Street strategists continue to raise their forecasts to keep pace.
Shoppers say the RoC formula gave them visibly plumper, more hydrated skin — it's worth a try at nearly 45% off.
Genesis announces a performance line under the name of Magma. It will start with the GV60 electric car and the G80 midsize luxury sedan.
Polaris debuted the Gen 2 RZR Pro R Factory rig at the San Felipe 250. The second-gen racer gets big upgrades with tech from NASCAR, Alcon, and Motec.
Experts weigh in on how to use the breast cancer risk quiz that actress Olivia Munn credits with saving her life, and other ways to monitor your risks.