Bay Area man sues Red Lobster on behalf of California employees

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. - One Bay Area man is leading the charge in suing Red Lobster on behalf of fellow California employees after they shut down dozens of stores across the country.

George Parker, who worked at the chain restaurant's Rohnert Park location, filed the class-action lawsuit after his store closed down without warning.

In his lawsuit, Parker accused the "Red Lobster entities" of violating the California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act, laws that require 60 days of written notice for mass layoffs or closure by large companies, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

KTVU reached out to Red Lobster for comment and has yet to hear back.