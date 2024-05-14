Bay Area county expands ban on sales of e-cigs, flavored tobacco

(KRON) — A Bay Area County has enacted a stronger ban on the sales of e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco.

Since 2022, California law has prohibited the sale of most flavored tobacco products, with some exemptions.

Despite only allowing sales of in-person business locations in Sonoma County, the state never addresses unincorporated areas, the county said.

As of Tuesday, Sonoma County has banned the sale of e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco in unincorporated areas.

The changes to the county regulations are in response to public health data that show the increased use of e-cigarettes by Sonoma teenagers in high school.

In Sonoma County, 13% of 11th graders said they had used an e-cigarette, according to the Department of Health Services.

The devices, also known as vapes, can cause serious health implications, including contributing to detrimental inhalation patterns and heightened risks for youth’s developing brains, according to medical researchers.

The recent ordinance aligns with other cities, such as Petaluma, Sebastopol and Windsor, which have also outlawed the sale of e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco.

Health concerns aside, the county believes the ordinance will also aid in limiting waste.

“Vaping devices account for 70 tons of waste in Sonoma County’s landfill. Removing these non-recyclable toxic devices will help to eliminate hazardous waste,” Sonoma Supervisor Susan Gorin said.

Sonoma County’s ordinance will take effect 30 days after passing.

“By banning the sale of certain tobacco products that have pervaded youth culture, we can make it harder for children to access these dangerous products,” Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, vice chair of the Board of Supervisors, said.

There are currently 78 licensed tobacco retailers in unincorporated Sonoma County, representing over 20% of the total tobacco retailers throughout the county, including cities, the county said.

