Baxter Springs police join “Click It or Ticket” campaign

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Beginning Monday, thousands of law enforcement agencies will be taking part in a nationwide campaign including the Baxter Springs Police Department.

Authorities are reminding drivers to buckle up, as the annual Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off, typically around Memorial Day weekend.

During this time, you can expect to see more officers on the roads.

Baxter Springs Patrol Officer Rhanda Andrews says you can be cited for not wearing your seatbelt and for not wearing it correctly.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2022, there were over 11,000 unrestrained vehicle occupants killed.

Baxter Springs resident Shannon Taft says receiving a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt ended up saving his life.

“After she gave me that ticket, I started wearing my seatbelt every day religiously, because I won’t buy a ticket no more. And I just thought it was the best thing to do. So later on in December, I was coming home from work one day from Joplin and coming into Baxter. I was out north of town and I got hit head on. And it was so quick that I couldn’t touch the brake, steering wheel, or nothing,” said Shannon Taft, Baxter Springs resident.

“I think the main goal is we want people to know that yes, it’s a state law, but the seatbelts can ultimately save your life no matter what. There’s always those rare circumstances where you hear about a seatbelt causing, you know, someone to pass away or some internal damage or some sort,” said Rhanda Andrews, Baxter Springs Patrol Officer.

The campaign runs until June 2. Even after then, Officer Andrews encourages drivers to always wear their seatbelt.

