Bautista Agut beats Dzumhur in Winston-Salem final

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut beat Damir Dzumhur 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday in the Winston-Salem Open for his second ATP World Tour title of the year and the sixth overall.

Bautista Agut, the Spaniard ranked No. 15 in the world, became the first player in the seven-year history of the tournament to not lose a set in any of his six matches.

Bautista Agut broke at 30-40, closing out the match when Dzumhur's forehand sailed long at 30-40.

Bautista Agut had a chance to win the match on his serve when he led 5-3, but was broken at love.

Bautista Agut broke Dzumhur to win the first set, then won the first three games of the second set before Dzumhur rallied to win the next three games and tie it 3-3.

Bautista Agut held serve in the next game to take a 4-3 lead and broke Dzumhur again on a lob shot that hit the baseline for a 5-3 lead.