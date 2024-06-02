Battleship New Jersey set to make June 20 return to Camden after maintenance in Philly

Less than three months after leaving the Garden State for maintenance in Philadelphia's Naval Shipyard, the USS New Jersey is set to return home.

Officials at the Battleship New Jersey Museum & Memorial have announced a June 20 homecoming celebration for the World War II-era warship. The ship left its Camden home after more than two decades in March to be dry docked for inspection and maintenance

Onlookers gather to watch as the Battleship New Jersey returns to the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard for a historic dry dock maintenance project on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

After weeks of work by Philadelphia Ship Repair, "Big J" is now due to leave Philadelphia on June 14, museum officials said. The battleship is due to dock in Paulsboro for six days before returning to Camden on Thursday, June 20, officials said.

To welcome the USS New Jersey home, museum officials have scheduled an 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebration along the Camden Waterfront. Tickets will cost $10 and provide free food and drinks from on-site food trucks, officials said. Children under 12 will be admitted free of charge.

The Battleship New Jersey was one of the last four battleships commissioned by the U.S. Navy. All four are Iowa-class battleships. All four are floating museums. The USS New Jersey, however, is the most decorated. During a term of service that started in 1943 and included World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War and the Gulf War, the ship earned 19 battle and campaign stars.

The Battleship New Jersey returns to the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard for a historic dry dock maintenance project on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Its maintenance in Philadelphia was funded through a $5 million contribution from the New Jersey Historical Commission and a $3.25 million loan from the Camden County Improvement Authority to the Home Port Alliance, which runs the museum.

More: Newest USS New Jersey ready to make its debut as the 1943 model goes home

The 887-foot-long battleship was not the first USS New Jersey. That distinction belongs to a smaller, Virginia-class battleship built in Quincy, Massachusetts, commissioned in May 1906 and destroyed during U.S. Army bombing tests in September 1923.

The Battleship New Jersey enters the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard's Dry Dock #3 for a historic dry dock maintenance project on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The third USS New Jersey was delivered by Newport News Shipbuilding to the Navy this April. A nuclear-powered attack submarine, the third and newest USS New Jersey is expected to be commissioned for service on Sept. 14, after delays postponed a planned April 6 ceremony at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Monmouth County.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: USS New Jersey set to return to Garden State with June 20 celebration