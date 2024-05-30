The Battleship New Jersey is coming home to Camden: How to watch, celebrate and more

After nearly 12 weeks in dry dock in Philadelphia, the Battleship New Jersey is preparing to return to the Camden waterfront.

The museum and memorial is inviting the public to a return celebration at its pier.

It's also offering opportunities to ride on board the ship during its trip home, with tickets going for $5,000 each.

The battleship is to return to Camden's Waterfront on June 20, after leaving dry dock on June 14, the museum and memorial announced Thursday.

Much like its March departure, the ship will be taking a six-day pit stop at the Paulsboro Marine Terminal before it comes back to Camden.

Battleship New Jersey return celebration

Doors will open at the ship's pier in Camden at 11 a.m., and the 887-foot ship is expected to return at around 1:24 p.m.

Attendees are expected to make a $10 donation at the gate in order to participate in games, live music, food and drinks and more. Children under 12 can enter free.

Guests can park along Clinton Street, in Lot 1 across from the Freedom Mortgage Pavillion as well as at the Waterfront Garage.

Can you ride the Battleship New Jersey?

In case you just can't wait for tours to start to get back on the ship, the New Jersey is selling tickets for both legs of its return journey that allow guests to ride on the ship.

Fifteen tickets will be sold for the ship's June 14 trip to Paulsboro, and 15 more will be sold for the ship's voyage from Paulsboro to Camden on June 20.

Tickets will go for $5,000 a pop, contingent on the guest being 18 or older and meeting other ride requirements. Tickets can be purchased on the battleship's website.

