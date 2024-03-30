Will battleship be back in Camden soon? Event planning offers some hope for speedy return

CAMDEN - The battleship has only been in Philly for a few days, but supporters are already wondering when it’ll return.

Officials with the USS New Jersey haven’t said exactly when they expect the floating museum to complete its historic dry docking at the Philadelphia Navy Yard and come back to Camden.

On Friday, though, the museum posted a listing to Facebook for a June 1 event at its home on the Camden Waterfront.

Marshall Spevak, museum CEO, said Friday night the ship’s return is still to be determined and the June 1 event — Cigar Pairing on the Pier — will happen with or without the ship in place.

The date, however, does align with the original plan to have BB62 back in South Jersey at the end of May.

Spevak has previously said he’d hoped to have the New Jersey home for Memorial Day, though minor delays may have pushed that off a bit.

The Friday announcement offers some hope that the planned 60-day absence is on pace.

That event, Cigar Pairing on the Pier, is set for 3 to 7 p.m. and will feature live cigar rolling, food trucks, music and drinks, including Battleship Rum from Pine Tavern Distillery.

Proceeds from the night, with a rain date of Saturday, June 2, will go to the battleship museum.

“The event is being planned with the ship there or without it and the organizers know that,” Spevak said.

The New Jersey was towed away from its Camden pier on March 21 and floated to Paulsboro for ballast work. It was moved Wednesday from the Paulsboro Marine Terminal to the navy yard for the planned dry dock maintenance.

