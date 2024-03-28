Battlefield Mall invites families to Autism Info Blast with Arc of the Ozarks

Battlefield Mall will team up with The Arc of the Ozarks to host its annual Autism Information Blast on Saturday, April 6. This free event invites Springfield-area families to meet with a wide variety of community organizations and resources specializing in the care and treatment of individuals with autism and their families.

According to the press release, more than 30 local organizations will attend the event, hosted in the East Court of the Battlefield Mall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will be able to hear directly from regional education experts, safety professionals, therapy specialists, and physicians on a variety of resources aimed at improving the lives of people with autism and their families.

"Battlefield Mall is excited to continue to help cultivate a growing network of special needs service providers and resources for Springfield families," the release says.

The organizations being represented at the Autism Information Blast on April 6 are:

The Arc of the Ozarks

The Arc of the Ozarks Autism and Neurodevelopmental Center

Unified Martial Arts

Hearo

MSU Bear POWER

Missouri Parents Act MPACT

Champion Athletes of the Ozarks

Easterseals Midwest

Springfield Regional Office - DMH/Division of Developmental Disabilities

Eternal Image Photography

Camp Barnabas

empower: abilities

Infinity Academy

Achieve of Southwest Missouri

Emergent Learning Center

Ability Transportation

Rebecca Dula, Adaptive Homeschool Advocate

Abilities First

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Battlefield Mall to host Autism Info Blast with Arc of the Ozarks