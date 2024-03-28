Battlefield Mall invites families to Autism Info Blast with Arc of the Ozarks
Battlefield Mall will team up with The Arc of the Ozarks to host its annual Autism Information Blast on Saturday, April 6. This free event invites Springfield-area families to meet with a wide variety of community organizations and resources specializing in the care and treatment of individuals with autism and their families.
According to the press release, more than 30 local organizations will attend the event, hosted in the East Court of the Battlefield Mall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will be able to hear directly from regional education experts, safety professionals, therapy specialists, and physicians on a variety of resources aimed at improving the lives of people with autism and their families.
"Battlefield Mall is excited to continue to help cultivate a growing network of special needs service providers and resources for Springfield families," the release says.
The organizations being represented at the Autism Information Blast on April 6 are:
The Arc of the Ozarks
The Arc of the Ozarks Autism and Neurodevelopmental Center
Unified Martial Arts
Hearo
MSU Bear POWER
Missouri Parents Act MPACT
Champion Athletes of the Ozarks
Easterseals Midwest
Springfield Regional Office - DMH/Division of Developmental Disabilities
Eternal Image Photography
Camp Barnabas
empower: abilities
Infinity Academy
Achieve of Southwest Missouri
Emergent Learning Center
Ability Transportation
Rebecca Dula, Adaptive Homeschool Advocate
Abilities First
This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Battlefield Mall to host Autism Info Blast with Arc of the Ozarks