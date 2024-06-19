The battle for Virginia’s 7th Congressional seat continues

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — The battle in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race has been set and experts predict it will be a costly one.

Both Democrat Eugene Vindman and Republican Derrick Anderson won their respective primaries on Tuesday. They will face off against each other in November in what is expected to be a nationally watched race that could help decide control of the House of Representatives.

“That will be, I think, the top race in Virginia,” said Larry Sabato, the director and founder of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics. “The 7th will get an enormous among of attention, partly because of Vindman. He is a national figure.”

Sabato said the race is going to be costly and draw a lot of money out.

Vindman is a retired Army colonel who became famous for his role in former President Donald Trump’s impeachment, and Anderson is an attorney and former Army Green Beret, heavily backed by the Republican establishment.

Both are vying to win the seat being vacated by Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is running for governor in 2025.

“The next four months are going to be a slog,” Vindman said in an interview with DC News Now.

He said that the GOP has its eyes on flipping the seat back to Republican control that Spanberger helped break in the 2018 election.

“This is the most competitive district in Virginia, one of a handful that Republicans are targeting nationally,” he said. “They’re not afraid to get nasty.”

Vindman said that he expects the GOP and Trump to take shots at him but he’s ready for it.

“You know what? I’m a former Army colonel. I’ve taken incoming from the previous administration,” he said. “I’m ready to mix it up.”

DC News Now reached out to Anderson’s campaign but they were not available to speak in time for publication. But at Tuesday night’s primary victory speech, he took aim at his opponent.

“Eugene Vindman is only running for revenge,” Anderson said. “Revenge against Donald Trump and revenge against Republicans. I choose a different path.”

