Battle over Lackawanna County water rates takes interesting turn

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The battle over water rates for customers in Lackawanna County took an interesting turn Tuesday.

The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) said the rate hike PA American Water wants is too high and recommended a much lower rate hike.

That could ultimately be good news for residents, but as 28/22 News Reporter Jason LiVecchi tells us, many worry any rate hike could hurt customers who are already finding it hard to pay the bills.

“I hate it, like, people can barely afford to live around here now, let alone if the water goes up again,” said Scranton resident Sarah Manzi.

The water rate hike that was possibly coming to people living in Northeast PA now might not be as bad as first thought.

On Tuesday, the PUC made a recommendation to PA American Water to increase the rate by 40% of what they were originally asking.

Scranton’s Mayor Paige Cognetti believes it’s a step in the right direction for Electric City residents.

“We’ve worked really really hard on this and of course we wanted it to be zero it’s true though that the PAWC does have infrastructure cost, so, is always a fight, always in negotiation. We’re gonna keep fighting. Well of course we’d love to have the number be zero we’re at less than half of their request,” Mayor Cognetti said.

A representative from an organization that has been fighting to keep water bills low argues the problem began when Pa American Water took over the utility from the city.

“The people in specifically and I’m gonna stay in Dunmore and Scranton and the outlying communities with the water bills having getting pounded by American Waters since they acquired the Scranton source system,” said Joe Gilhooley of the Oppose the Water Hike Campaign.

After the PUC’s recommendation for a lower rate hike, Pennsylvania American released its own statement against the decision.

The statement reads in part:

“Today’s Recommended Decision fails to provide an appropriate return on Pennsylvania American Water’s investments in water and wastewater systems to replace aging infrastructure, provide reliable service, enhance water quality, comply with environmental regulations, and increase fire protection for customers.” Pennsylvania American Water

Members of Oppose the Water Hike say they will continue to fight to keep what they believe is fair and right for NEPA citizens despite the PUC recommendation for a smaller rate hike.

“We will Bombard the commission with continued calls, formal complaints, informal complaints, and hopefully the commission will listen to us and give us a fair shake,” said Gihooley.

The PUC will give its decision by no later than July 11 at a public meeting with any rate increase going into effect by August 7.

