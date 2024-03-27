Battle Lines: How would the EU react to a nuclear strike by Russia?

Undated handout photo issued by the Ministry of Defence of a still image taken from video of the missile firing from HMS Vigilant, which fired an unarmed Trident II (D5) ballistic missile. Labour has called for assurances over the effectiveness of Britain's nuclear deterrent after "concerning" reports about a Trident missile test failure. Issue date: Wednesday February 21, 2024. PA Photo. The MoD has confirmed an "anomaly occurred" during a an exercise that took place on January 30 on board the nuclear-powered submarine HMS Vanguard. Officials said they could not say any more because the incident relates to national security. See PA story DEFENCE Trident. Photo credit should read: Lockheed Martin/PA WireNOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. - Lockheed Martin/PA

On today’s bonus episode of Battle Lines James Rothwell speaks to Professor James Davis, a former advisor to Angela Merkel’s government and the head of a new research group, the European Nucleus Study Group. which has been launched to advise experts and European leaders on the current nuclear crisis between Russia and NATO. They discuss what the west reaction would be to a nuclear attack by Russia and what precedent that would set for countries like India, Pakistan and North Korea.

