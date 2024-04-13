Battle of the Food Trucks: chefs battle in state-wide competition

TechCrunch

The U.K.'s competition watchdog, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has sounded a warning over Big Tech's entrenching grip on the advanced AI market, with CEO Sarah Cardell expressing "real concerns" over how the sector is developing. In an Update Paper on foundational AI models published Thursday, the CMA cautioned over increasing interconnection and concentration between developers in the cutting-edge tech sector responsible for the boom in generative AI tools. The CMA's paper points to the recurring presence of Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and Apple (aka GAMMA) across the AI value chain: compute, data, model development, partnerships, release and distribution platforms.