Battle Creek teens given chance at probation for Camden burglary

HILLSDALE — Three teenagers from Battle Creek who broke into and burglarized a marijuana dispensary in Camden on Jan. 31 have been sentenced under the Home Youthful Training Act to nominal probation and fines.

Dontay Dequan Banks, 19, Milton Tyier Hudson, 18, and Jeramiah Javon Smith, 18, all appeared in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court Monday, June 10, for sentencing after pleading guilty to breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny on April 8.

The plea deal that led to the convictions dismissed more serious offenses of conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, third-degree fleeing/eluding police and resisting arrest.

A fourth man involved in the incident — Treshaun Omeirr Boykins, 23, — is tentatively scheduled for a continued criminal pretrial conference at 1 p.m. July 1, ahead of a September jury trial on all five charges. Authorities believe Boykins was the getaway driver.

According to a police report, in the twilight hours of Jan. 31, the Michigan State Police responded to a commercial building alarm in Camden at The Pinnacle Emporium located at 421 S. Main St. and arrived to find the four men, plus a juvenile, sitting in a 2018 white Kia in the parking lot.

The men fled from police who gave chase southbound into Ohio before the pursuit turned west and entered Indiana with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

The pursuit re-entered Michigan in southern Branch County, and the men’s vehicle was immobilized by a PIT maneuver just south of Calhoun County.

All four men fled on foot from the vehicle after the PIT maneuver, according to police, but they were apprehended shortly thereafter. The juvenile was turned over to his parents while the four men were held at the Branch County Jail before being transported to the Hillsdale County Jail.

Judge Megan Stiverson, noting the Hillsdale County Court’s new Community Corrections Program during arraignment, said none of the men have prior criminal histories.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Camden pot shop robbery earns three Battle Creek teens probation