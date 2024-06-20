Battle Creek police to increase traffic patrols next week in response to local concerns

BATTLE CREEK — The Battle Creek Police Department will place extra officers on traffic patrol in the coming days to focus on speeding, aggressive driving and other traffic offenses in response to concerns voiced by local residents.

Sunday, June 23, through Saturday, June 29, up to 10 extra police officers will be specifically focused on — and ready to enforce — speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving, vehicles without licenses plates and other minor traffic offenses.

"The goal is to bring traffic offenses to people’s attention and change behaviors in an effort to reduce accidents, especially as more children are out and about during summer break, and we welcome more visitors to the area for summer events," city officials said in a news release.

These officers will be out in the city in addition to the city’s typical group of patrol officers. The officers will focus on all city neighborhoods and commercial areas.

Drivers are reminded that both city and state laws prohibit the use of a cellphone while driving, unless it's being used via a hands-free program or device. This includes while sitting at a red light.

