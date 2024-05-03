Battle Creek, Marshall schools receive state grant funding for community resources

BATTLE CREEK — Battle Creek Public Schools and Marshall Public Schools are receiving a portion of more than $3.2 million in state grants aimed at connecting students and families with supportive adults and wrap-around community resources.

In total, 14 Michigan school districts will receive grant funds from the Michigan Department of Education and benefit from its partnership with Communities In Schools. In Battle Creek, the $226,540 grant will be used to address chronic absenteeism and organize community events to bring together community members.

"Winning this grant is a testament to our commitment to addressing the critical issue of chronic absenteeism and fostering a culture of academic excellence and community engagement," BCPS Superintendent Kim Carter said in a statement. "With these funds, we are equipped to implement comprehensive strategies that will not only improve attendance rates but also strengthen the fabric of our community."

Marshall, meanwhile, will use its $75,750 grant award for additional staff and outreach.

“This Communities in Schools grant will support efforts to engage students, parents and community stakeholders within and throughout both of the communities that call MPS home," MPS Superintendent Rebecca Jones said. "By allowing us to hire additional staff, host community events and make meaningful connections with community resources, these additional funds will have a profound impact. The support from the state of Michigan will make a significant difference in our buildings. We are truly thankful for the commitment to quality public education from our local and state representatives.”

State Rep. Jim Haadsma (D-Battle Creek) applauded the latest round of funding.

“We are lucky to have dedicated school staff who look for these opportunities to support our young people and our schools. Connecting students and their families with support outside of the school setting means the kids will be better prepared to learn,” Haadsma said. “I am confident this partnership between the State of Michigan, Communities In Schools and our local schools will help ensure every kid has the opportunity to take advantage of an education.”

