Battle Creek man charged with attempted murder in March 1 stabbing on Paradise Island

COLDWATER TWP. — The Michigan State Police Fifth District Fugitive Team arrested a 19-year-old Battle Creek man Monday on a charge of attempted murder in connection to a March 1 stabbing near Coldwater.

Branch County District Court Tuesday ordered Jaden Peever held on a $150,000 cash or surety bond on the life felony.

MSP Detective Sgt. Matt Berry said around 8 p.m. March 1, police were called to Paradise Island Drive residence east of Randall Lake where a 28-year-old Ohio resident, Octavious Wilson, was stabbed multiple times in the chest and stomach following an argument with Peever.

Wilson dated Osheagh Mcatee who lived at the home where Wilson was doing work for her mother.

The investigators said that Peever, her new boyfriend, came to the home with Mcatee, and the men argued.

When Wilson did leave, Peever allegedly confronted Wilson outside, according to police reports.

Witnesses told troopers Peever had a knife in his sleeve and stabbed Wilson several times.

Wilson pulled a gun to defend himself and another person hit Wilson's hand so the weapon fired once into the ground.

Peever fled the area on foot, according to police.

Mcatee and her sister Caoimhe left in a black SUV, and neighborhood videos showed the sisters picking Peever up and driving him away, according to the police report.

Both women allegedly gave troopers false information about Peever.

Troopers learned his identity and obtained warrants for Peever and the two sisters.

The Mcatee sisters turned themselves in Monday afternoon on charges of felony accessory after the fact and felony obstruction of justice, both five-year felonies.

The District Court freed the Mcatees on $50,000 recognizance bonds.

The court set a probable cause hearing for the Mcatees and Peever on April 11 and a preliminary examination on April 16.

LifeCare transported Wilson that night to ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital for surgery.

The office of public defender was appointed for all three defendants. The office declined to comment.

