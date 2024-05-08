Battle Creek man arrested after allegedly assaulting neighbor over stolen property

BATTLE CREEK — A 45-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested early Wednesday after allegedly assaulting a neighbor over stolen property.

Battle Creek police received reports of a man with a gun in the 100 block of Yale Street around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Once on scene, officers learned a confrontation had taken place between two neighbors earlier that same morning regarding stolen property.

During the argument, the victim alleged that the 45-year-old Battle Creek man pointed a handgun at him.

Officers were able to locate the suspect in his home, where he was taken into custody without further incident, police said. The suspect is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail for felonious assault.

The Battle Creek Police Department is still actively investigating this incident. If you were in this area early Wednesday morning, and/or might have information that would help police in this incident, please contact the Battle Creek Police Department at (269) 966-3322 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Police investigating early morning assault on Yale Street