Battle Creek bringing services closer to residents with 'Service on the Go' pop-ups

The city of Battle Creek is bringing staff, services and information closer to residents this summer through a new initiative dubbed "Service on the Go."

Once a month, city staff will host a pop-up event in a different city park. A soft launch of the initiative is slated from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Battle Creek Farmers Market downtown.

"You can meet with us and ask questions, learn about ways to stay current with city information, play some games, pay your utility bill, learn about and apply for some great home update programs, submit a service request and much more," city officials said in a news release.

The events will feature a variety of city staff experts in the areas of communications, code compliance, community development, transit, police and more as they are available to join.

Service on the Go pop-ups are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, May 29 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.Soft launch at the Battle Creek Farmers Market downtown

Saturday, June 15 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.Part of the Juneteenth Family Day at Claude Evans Park, 320 N. Washington Ave.

Tuesday, July 23 – 4 to 7 p.m.Woodland Park and Nature Preserve, 14175 Helmer Road

Thursday, Aug. 15 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Fell Park, 260 Willard Ave. East

Friday, Sept. 20 – 3 to 6 p.m.Post Park, 800 E. Michigan Ave.

For more information, visit battlecreekmi.gov.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek debuting 'Service on the Go' pop-up events this summer