Battle continues over trimming live oaks on Rockledge Drive: How many trees would be prouned?

A protracted dispute between county officials and Rockledge Drive residents regarding majestic oak trees continued this week as the Brevard County Commission considered a tree-trimming proposal for the county-maintained road section.

No vote was taken on the matter at a Tuesday meeting, but the county continues to move forward with its plans to conduct major prunes of the trees along the scenic route.

At the heart of the issue are the large oak trees lining Rockledge Drive, casting their canopy over the roadway. County officials emphasize potential hazards to larger vehicles caused by overhanging branches, while residents are concerned about preserving the trees' shade and charm along the scenic route popular among cyclists and pedestrians.

The county has sent out notes to residents that they plan on trimming the oak tree again on Rockledge Drive and the neighborhood is mobilizing trying to prevent it.

A report by the Brevard County Public Works Department identifies 61 trees out of more than 1,000 along the 2.6-mile stretch of Rockledge Drive requiring trimming. Branches from these trees hang lower than 14 feet above the road and extend over the pavement.

Brevard County Public Works Director Marc Bernath said 15 of those trees would require severe trimming, 18 would require major trimming and 28 would require minor trimming.

None would be required to be cut down, he added.

The commission will review the report and consider the proposed trimming plan, weighing safety concerns against the preservation of the historic trees that contribute to the unique character of Rockledge Drive.

Bernath added that the county was taking steps to "preserve the character of Rockledge Drive as much as possible."

In all, 37 property owners would be affected, Bernath said, with some properties having more than one tree that would need trimming.

Amanda Elmore, the county's natural resources director, said some of the concerns over the tree pruning may be overstated. Many have said that it would increase erosion and have other environmental ramifications.

Elmore said she "looked at canopy loss" and that there would be a maximum 25% of such loss with the trimming that's proposed. It would be recovered over time, she added.

"There are more than 1000 trees in proximity to this roadway," she said. "Removing trees increasing erosion, I don't know that that's a real concern."

Tom Bradford, a decades-long resident of Rockledge Drive who is also on the board of the Rockledge Drive Tree Coalition, stood by his group's opposition to the county's proposal.

"Look, this road is unique in the state of Florida. Explosive development in the state of Florida and Brevard County have made irreplaceable treasures like Rockledge Drive all the more rare," Bradford said.

He implored the board to stop their efforts to cut back on the oaks. Halting the efforts at pruning was vital to ensure "this priceless one of a kind scenic drive will be preserved in all of its beauty for all Brevard residents now and for generations to come," he said.

Tyler Vazquez is the Brevard County watchdog reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-480-0854 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Trim live oak trees on Rockledge Drive? Residents, county disagree