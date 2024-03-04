The battle continues: Crews work to control West Texas wildfires, flare-ups

With multiple fires still burning in the Texas Panhandle, emergency response crews are working to contain these blazes which stretch into Oklahoma.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire which has impacted Hutchinson, Roberts, Hemphill and other counties is still estimated to be at only 15% containment with about 1,076,638 acres consumed, which makes it the largest wildfire in Texas history.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service there are four other fires still active in the Texas Panhandle as of Monday afternoon, with the Roughneck Fire happening over the weekend in Hutchinson County.

The Roughneck Fire burns Sunday evening, March 3, 2024, in Hutchinson County, Texas.

Roughneck Fire in Hutchinson County estimated at 300 acres, 60% contained.

Windy Deuce Fire in Moore County, estimated at 144,206 acres, 55% contained.

Magenta Fire in Oldham County, estimated at 3,300 acres, 85% contained.

Grape Vine Creek Fire in Gray County, estimated at 34,882 acres, 60% contained.

Juan Rodriguez, public information officer for the Texas A&M Forest Service, said that due to the strong winds this weekend there were flareups within the containment area.

“With crews already within the area they were able to get those flareups to be able to get them out,” he said. "Our crews are still working on continuous mop-up and to continue to control these areas that are still flaring up especially in hard-to-reach canyons.”

According to Rodriguez, crews are working diligently in the area to set up containment lines for these possible flare-ups. With better weather on Monday, air tankers have been continuing to make water and retardant drops.

Damage is seen from the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Canadian, Texas.

“We were worried about this weekend with the higher winds and humidity creating more danger of wildfire, but we had no further loss of structures in the new fire that destroyed about 300 acres,” he said. “We were lucky that the weather did not make the existing fires worse. In the coming days, we are expected to have much less wind and a relatively lower humidity. We want to utilize this to reach more containment on the fire. We also expect rain Friday so that could also aid in fighting this fire.”

Rodriguez stressed for people traveling to make sure their vehicles are in the best shape to travel, with items such as chains and tire blowouts creating more risk of fire.

In Canadian, Andy Holloway, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Officer in Hemphill County, said that with the extensive fire damage to the area that hay, and feed are being distributed to local ranchers to help feed their surviving livestock.

Josh Longoria tosses donated hay at the Hemphill County Extension Center aid and feed station for those affected by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Canadian, Texas. The station provides clothes, water, food and basic supplies for people and food and hay for livestock.

“We have between 5,000 to 8,000 dead cattle out here out of our 22,000 head of cattle,” Holloway said. “With about 85% of the county burned, there are about 13,000 to 14,000 head of cattle that have nothing to eat so that is why we need all of this hay.”

Relief efforts are still under way throughout the Texas Panhandle. Supply points for livestock feed and ranch supplies are set up in Pampa, Canadian and Borger.

For general questions about donations or other relief efforts call 806-354-5800

East location-Clyde Carruth Pavillion, 301 Bull Barn Drive, Pampa

North location- Canadian AH&N Ranch Supply, 100 Hackberry Trail, Canadian

West location -County Airport, 1068 Airport Road, Borger

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Fire crews work to control West Texas wildfires, flare-ups