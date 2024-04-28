Battle of the Badges ax-throwing contest to benefit families of fallen Burnsville first responders

Police officers and firefighters are once again facing off in a charity event to raise money for the families of the fallen first responders of Burnsville.

Paul Elmstrand, 27, and Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, died in the line of duty on Feb. 18, fatally shot while responding to a domestic incident in this suburban community in Dakota County. The gunman, a convicted felon who died by suicide, was barricaded in a home with seven children from his family. His longtime girlfriend has since been indicted for straw purchasing the firearms used in the killings.

In February, all proceeds from the annual Guns-N-Hoses Hockey Charity Classic went to benefit the families of the first responders.

This time, police officers and firefighters from Eagan and Burnsville will compete in an ax-throwing event at Tuesday’s Battle of the Badges.

In addition to the competition, there will be other games for those who come to cheer on the public safety officers. The event is free to attend and donations will be collected during the event. Anyone who donates will receive a free small popcorn from the movie theater.

The Battle of the Badges takes place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30 at MN Axe Eagan at 2055 Cliff Road.

Minnesota public safety organizations are partnering to collect the financial donations for the Burnsville families. More information about the fund for the first responders’ families and how to donate can be found at lels.org/benevolent-fund.

