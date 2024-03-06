Batten down the hatches, SLO County: Marine warning, surf advisory issued ahead of rain

As skies darkened through Wednesday morning across San Luis Obispo County, the National Weather Forecast issued a special marine warning for much of the Central Coast region.

According to a post on X from the NWS, winds are expected to reach more than 34 knots with a chance of pea-sized hail and waterspouts from Santa Cruz Island to Point Sal State Beach, extending westward 60 nautical miles to San Miguel Island and Santa Rosa Island.

In the post, the NWS advised taking safe harbor from steep waves until 10:45 a.m.

In addition to the special marine warning, the NWS issued a high surf advisory for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties beaches.

The advisory warned of large breaking waves between 9 and 12 feet, with dangerous rip currents posing a risk to swimmers, surfers and small boats.

The NWS advised staying out of the water and away from rock jetties during the warning, which will be in place from 8 a.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday.

Special Marine Warning including the Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands, Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM and Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM until 10:45 AM PST pic.twitter.com/gEpfe1g6Nr — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 6, 2024

‘When thunder roars, go indoors.’ SLO County meteorologist warns of storm

In a post on X, meteorologist John Lindsey described the upcoming storm as a 548-decameter upper-level low-pressure system spinning counterclockwise around 250 miles west of San Luis Obispo.

In the post, Lindsey said the storm will move southeastward into the Southern California Bight later today, producing convective rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms through Thursday morning.

Lindsey said the heaviest rain is expected this afternoon, with rainfall totals ranging between 0.25 and 1.5 inches throughout the region.

“As a precaution, heed the advice of the National Weather Service: ‘When Thunder Roars Go Indoors,’” Lindsey said in the post. “Stay safe and prepared for changing weather conditions.”

I woke up this morning to this view from our back window, and no wonder, a 548-decameter upper-level low-pressure system is spinning counterclockwise about 250 miles to the west of San Luis Obispo and will move southeastward into the Southern California Bight later today.… pic.twitter.com/fx22FLht03 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) March 6, 2024