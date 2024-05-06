Batten down the hatches: Severe storms possible this week, National Weather Service warns

The National Weather Service is warning that hazardous weather is possible in east central Ohio on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Monday morning, the weather service issued an advisory for Muskingum, Tuscarawas, Coshocton, Guernsey, Noble and Monroe counties.

While no hazardous weather is expected Monday, there is a slight risk for severe storms both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon and evening, according to the weather service. "The main threat will be damaging wind gusts and large hail," according to the advisory. "A tornado is possible."

Weather spotters are encouraged to report significant weather conditions according to Standard Operating Procedures, the advisory stated.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Severe storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday, weather service warns