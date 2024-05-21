Battalion Chief sees smoke coming from Walton Way Wendy’s, calls for back-up

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Wendy’s at the intersection of Gordon Highway and Walton Way was a busy scene Monday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant located at 449 Walton Way in response to a structure fire.

Courtesy of AFD

Chief May from Battalion 3, was at a red light and saw smoke coming from the building just before 8:40 p.m.

He immediately notified Richmond County Dispatch as he went to assist.

Authorities say the property was searched, and all employees made it out safely.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The cause is under investigation.

NewsChannel 6 attempted to call the store Tuesday morning to see if it was open and did not get an answer.

