Baton Rouge Smoothie King locations serving new caffeine fruit drinks

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Smoothie King is testing its latest innovation, SK Refreshers, a line of lightly caffeinated fresh fruit beverages.

The drinks will be tested across Baton Rouge and Kansas City and are already on menus across Baton Rouge.

This is the brand’s first-ever beverage served over ice, with each beverage containing 60 milligrams of caffeine in a 20-ounce serving.

Smoothie King Refreshers are made with whole fruits like pineapple or fresh strawberries and real juice, with antioxidants from Vitamins A and E, less than 10 grams of added sugar in a 20-ounce serving, and no artificial flavors or preservatives.

The new product lineup includes four brand new flavors, Pineapple Mango, Strawberry Guava, Pineapple Mango Lemonade and Strawberry Guava Lemonade. The drinks are available in 12 ounces, 20 ounces and 32 ounces.

