Baton Rouge severe weather: Multiple rounds of rain bring severe storm and flood risks

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple rounds of rain and storms over the next few days will bring heavy rainfall and the chance for severe weather over Southern Louisiana.

A warm front just offshore will work its way northward Sunday night into Monday. This will continue to bring warm and moist air from the Gulf and will help destabilize the atmosphere. Storms along and ahead of the front will move eastward over the region Sunday night. Another round will move in late Monday ahead of a cold front.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed areas near and north of the 10/12 corridor under a slight risk (2/5) for Sunday evening through the overnight hours into early Monday.

The severe risk continues into the day two period with a slight risk (2/5) placed over the entire viewing area for Monday through early Tuesday.

Threats

Severe Storms

All hazards will be possible both days including damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes.

Moving into Monday, the risk for some significant severe weather increases with hatched areas below placed over the region for large hail (2″+ hail possible) and damaging winds (74mph+ gusts possible).

Severe threat index

Severe wind threat Mon – Mon night

Severe hail threat Mon – Mon night

Flash Flooding

As we’ll see multiple rounds of rain and storms, heavy rainfall will be possible and may accumulate to high totals. Through Tuesday, Southeast Louisiana may see around 3-5″ of rainfall with locally high amounts of up to 6″ inches possible. This causes flash flooding concerns, especially for urban, low-lying, and poor drainage areas.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has extended the moderate risk (3/4) for flash flooding westward into portions of the area now including Baton Rouge.

A Flood Watch will be in effect for the entire area from 7 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Tuesday. Use extra caution when driving and never drive into flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown.

Moderate risk (3/4) for flash flooding

Flood watch in effect

Estimated rainfall totals through Tuesday

Timing

As mentioned before, there will be multiple rounds of rain and storms. Let’s break down the timing by day.

Sunday

Scattered showers and storms over East Texas are making their way into Louisiana Sunday afternoon and will continue to move eastward toward our area into the evening. Storms will persist through the overnight hours into early Monday morning.

Sunday evening

Overnight

Early Monday morning

Monday

A few isolated to scattered showers and storms will possibly pop up by Monday afternoon as the warm front continues northward. Then, a cluster of heavy rain and storms will approach the area from the west towards the night and move through during the overnight hours into early Tuesday. Rain will move out and we will dry out into Tuesday.

Monday afternoon

Late Monday evening

Overnight

How to prepare

Be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and stay tuned to updated forecasts during the day. Make sure your phone is unmuted, charged and turned on for notifications. Turn off your do-not-disturb and take your phone off of silent mode so those alerts can reach you.

With an overnight aspect to this event, make sure any alerts or warnings can wake you up as well.

Have a plan and a safe place to go if a warning is issued for your location. Find a lower-level, interior room away from windows.

